Authorities Still Working to ID Victim of SUV-Train Collision

AN AUTOPSY AND DNA COMPARISON HAS BEEN ORDERED TO ASSIST IN THE IDENTIFICATION OF AN INDIVIDUAL THAT DIED IN A TRAIN VERSUS SUV COLLISION EARLY LAST FRIDAY MORNING (DEC. 29) IN MOBRIDGE.

AN EASTBOUND BNSF TRAIN STRUCK A VEHICLE EAST OF MAIN STREET FINALLY COMING TO A STOP NEAR 7TH AVENUE EAST. THE SUV BECAME ENGULFED IN FLAMES AFTER THE CRASH. THE INDIVIDUAL WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON ARRIVAL AND HAS NOT YET BEEN IDENTIFIED.

BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE AND THE WALWORTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE.