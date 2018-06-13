Authorities ID Iona man killed in ATV-semitrailer crash

GREGORY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified an Iona man who was killed when the ATV he was driving collided with a semitrailer in Lyman County.

The Highway Patrol says 81-year-old Vincent Svoboda turned in front of the semi on state Highway 47 north of Gregory on Saturday evening, and was struck.

Svoboda was thrown from the ATV and died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.