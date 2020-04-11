Augustana Wrestling Duo Earns National Honors

MANHEIM, Pa. – The National Wrestling Coaches Association has announced the 2020 Division II All-America teams highlighted by Augustana’s Ben Kelvington and Hunter Burnett. This year’s selections were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the Super Regional Tournaments and up to the national championships, which were canceled due to COVID-19. Kelvington advanced to the national championship by claiming the consolation championship in the Super Region 5 Tournament at 174 pounds. Holding a No. 9 national ranking going into the regional, Kelvington tallied a 15-5 overall record and owned an 11-bout winning streak in the season over Division II opponents. Meahwhile was a national qualifier at 141 pounds after placing runner-up at the Super Region 5 Tournament. He entered the tournament with a No. 9 national ranking, much in thanks to a 27-9 overall record and 9-2 mark in duals.