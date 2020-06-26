Augustana Twilight Cancelled

SIOUX FALLS – This year’s Augustana Twilight has been cancelled. The annual cross country event held under the lights at Yankton Trails Park will return in 2021.

“What makes the Twilight so unique is the atmosphere, and we don’t want to lose that,” Augustana cross country head coach Tracy Hellman said. “After discussions with our local health care providers and countless others, it doesn’t seem possible to put on the event and have it have the same energy and format, and do it safely with the number of spectators, athletes and fans.”

More than 5,000 participants, coaches and fans annually come to the Twilight for races under the lights that include high school JV up to NCAA Division I. In 2019, a record number of teams competed in the event.