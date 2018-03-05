Augustana to Host Central Plains Region Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in program history, the Augustana women’s basketball team is the No. 1 seed in the central region of the NCAA Tournament, the national office announced Sunday night. As the top seed, the Vikings host the eight-team central region tournament that runs from March 9-12. Augie hosts 8th-seeded Lindenwood Friday, March 9 inside the Elmen Center at a time to be announced. The winner of the Augustana – Lindenwood contest takes on the winner of the fourth seed Arkansas Tech and fifth-seeded Northern State. Central Missouri is the two seed in the central region, Southwestern Oklahoma is the third seed followed by Fort Hayes as the six seed and MSU Moorhead as the seventh seed.