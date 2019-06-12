Augustana Softball Coaching Staff Honored

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The hardware continues to collect for the Augustana softball program. On Wednesday, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association named the Viking coaches the National Coaching Staff of the Year. Augustana head coach Gretta Melsted is joined by assistant coaches Nat Wagner and Kelsey Thompson. Melsted and her coaching staff guided the Augustana Softball team to a school record tieing 61 wins and it’s second NCAA Division II National Championship last month. The national honor marks the first in the career for all three coaches. Earlier this month, the Viking coaches were named the NFCA Central Region staff of the year.