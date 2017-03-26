Augustana Names New Defensive Coordinator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University head football coach, Jerry Olszewski , has announced the hiring of Jordan Malone as defensive coordinator. Malone takes over for Brian Bergstrom, who was recently named the safeties coach at South Dakota State University. Malone returns to Augustana after spending the last two seasons at his Alma Mater, Minnesota State University, Mankato.Prior to that, he served stints as an assistant coach at Division 3 Augustana College in Rock island, Illinois and at Simon Frazer University in British Columbia and at Central Arkansas, Malone was on Olszewski’s staff as a defensive backs coach for the 2014 season. Malone is a 2006 graduate of Minnesota State, Mankato, where he was a four-year letterwinner and an All-NCC and All-America selection.