Augustana Denied Admission to Summit League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Summit League will not extend an invitation for membership to Augustana University, or any other program, at this time. Augustana announced its plan to go division one in late 2018, and applied to the Summit League earlier this year. That application has been rejected. Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple says that the Presidents Council of the conference had a robust discussion on membership and opted not to invite any additional members at this time. He said that they will continue to stay focused and strategic as they look toward the future of the League. Augustana officials responded with a statement that said while they are disappointed in The Summit League’s decision at this time, they recognize the ever-evolving and shifting landscape within intercollegiate athletics. And the schools committment to to gain a Division 1 conference invitation will continue.