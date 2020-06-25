Augustana Basketball Schedules Released

SIOUX FALLS – Augustana College has released its 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball schedules. Because of the pandemic, the Vikings will play only NSIC opponents. For the second straight season, Augie will play home games at the Heritage Court in the Sanford Pavilion. 11 doubleheaders are scheduled, with the first being on Friday, November 13 against Upper Iowa, with Winona State coming to Sioux Falls on November 14.

Augustana Men’s Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

Augustana Women’s Basketball 2020-21 Schedule