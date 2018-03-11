Augustana Advances to Central Plains Region Championship

  • Home > 
March 11, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (goaugie.com/nsuwolves.com)

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senior guard Presley O’Farrell swiped a pass, went coach-to-coast and dropped in a game-tying layup to force overtime. A corner 3-pointer from junior center Shelby Selland gave the No. 1 Augustana women’s basketball team an 88-86 lead over No. 5 Northern State, and two free-throws from Presley O’Farrell with seven seconds left in overtime secured a trip to the sweet-16 and the Central Region Tournament title game Saturday night IN Sioux Falls. Five Vikings finished the game in double-figures. Paige Peterson dumped in 16 points and went 8-of-10 from the free-throw line, while Presley O’Farrell had 15 points and six rebounds. Logan O’Farrell was 5-of-10 from the field and finished with 12 points while Selland poured in 11 and corralled five rebounds. NSU had four players in double-figures, led by Miranda Ristau’s 17 points and Brianna Kusler’s 15. Both teams shot over 40 percent from the field and over 35 percent from long-range. Augustana returns to action on Monday, March 12 and takes on No. 2 Central Missouri in the Central Region championship game at 7 p.m. in the Elmen Center for the right to play in the Elite Eight at the Sanford Pentagon.


