August and September Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Megaraffle winners drawn

Winners have been chosen for the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Mega Raffle for August and September.

Club director Becky Spoehr and Dakota Radio Group’s Chuck Hanson drew the winners this (Wed.) morning on the KGFX morning show.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area is currently operating out of temporary locations while its building is renovated. Activities are being held at the South Dakota Discovery Center on Wednesdays and First United Methodist Church on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Spoehr says they’ve set up information on the Remind App for fast, easy communication between the Club and parents during the remodel. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2020.

Here is the link for the Remind App: https://www.remind.com/join/bspoe. If it asks for a class name, enter Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area.