Augie Swimmers Take Academic Honor

SIOUX FALLS – The Augustana women’s swimming team has been selected for Scholar All-American honors by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America. The Vikings also earned this accomplishment in the fall semester of 2016.

CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart touted the work of Vikings’ Head Coach Lindsie Micko, saying, “No team was unaffected by this spring’s pandemic, but Director of Athletics Josh Morton and President Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin can and should be proud of their team and the work of Lindsie.”

For the first time, the Vikings earned a national ranking this past season. Augustana finished fourth in the NSIC Championships. Taylor Beagle won conference Swimmer of the Year honors and was an All-American in the 1,000-meter freestyle and 1,650-meter freestyle. Destini Oehlertz was an All-American in the 100 free.