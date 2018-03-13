Augie Season Ends With Blow Out Loss

  • Home > 
March 13, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (goaugie.com)

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — They found themselves buried in a hole early, and unfortunately, they couldn’t dig themselves out of it, as the Augustana women’s basketball season comes to a close after the Vikings dropped an 81-42 contest to No. 2 Central Missouri Monday night in the Central Region Championship game. Allie Koehn led the Vikings with 8 points, while Logan O’Farrell pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds . For the game, Augie shot 24.1 percent from the field compared to the Jennies 48 percent. CMU knocked down 12 triples and outrebounded the Vikings 45-29. Augustana, who won a share of the NSIC regular season championship as well as the 2018 NSIC Tournament title and a trip to the Sweet 16, ends their season with a 29-4 record. The 29 wins is the most in program history.


