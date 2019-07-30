Aug. 15 complaint deadline for encroaching prairie dogs

Landowners in South Dakota concerned about prairie dogs coming onto their property from adjacent public or private land have until Aug. 15 to file a complaint with one of two state agencies.

Game, Fish and Parks manages encroachment issues for prairie dogs that move from public lands to adjacent private lands, while the department of Agriculture manages complaints between private landowners.

GFP wildlife damage program administrator Keith Fisk says landowners that have encroachment problems on their property from adjacent public land must be within one-mile of the public land and have at least 10 acres (of actual prairie dog colonies) to be eligible for assistance.

Additionally, landowners must register on GFP’s website and request assistance. Once eligibility has been verified later this fall, GFP staff or a department representative will control the invading colony on the private land. All complaints must be received by the Aug. 15 deadline.

Landowners who are experiencing encroachment from adjoining private land should contact the SDDA. The affected landowner can sign a letter of complaint and mail it to the local County Weed and Pest Board. Or, the landowner can submit a formal written complaint to the SDDA, as well as mail a copy to the neighboring landowner. Landowners can find the form on the SDDA’s website, or by calling the SDDA at 605.773.3796. Notices of private land encroachment may be sent to the SDDA throughout the year.

For additional questions about assistance with prairie dog encroachment from public land or eligibility, please contact GFP at 605.773.5913. The South Dakota Prairie Dog Management Plan is available online.