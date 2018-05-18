Auditors debate over voters registered at Rapid City Walmart

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The more than 160 registered voters who have listed a Rapid City Walmart as their address are at the center of a debate between two candidates for county auditor.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Pennington County auditor candidate James Bialota raised the issue Wednesday. He says he’s shocked by the hundreds of voters registered in the county at Walmart or other private businesses. He pledges to update the voter list and bring equality to the election process.

Opponent Cindy Mohler says the auditor’s office doesn’t have the authority under federal or state law to revoke a voter’s registration for listing a Walmart address. Mohler is the county’s chief deputy auditor.

The winner of the June 5 Republican primary election will be elected to the job because there are no other candidates.