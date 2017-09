KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane spoke with Alisa DeMers, who is the director of the upcoming Pierre Players production “Calendar Girls.” Auditions will be held October 2, 2017. For more information, go to http://www.pierreplayers.com/. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Alisa-DeMers-Pierre-Players-Auditions-for-Calendar-Girls-9-25-17.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.