Audit may shed light on murder-suicide motive

LENNOX, S.D. (AP) – A workplace audit may shed light on the motive behind a murder-suicide in southeastern South Dakota that resulted in the deaths of a man, woman and young boy.
Lincoln County officials say the shooting last September in Lennox remains under investigation. Authorities are waiting for a months-long audit of Stephanie Hoover’s employer before releasing more information.
Investigators believe she fatally shot her husband, Rob Hoover, and an 8-year-old child before turning the gun on herself. Relatives tell the Argus Leader the 8-year-old boy who was killed was the Hoovers’ son.
Authorities say the results of the audit should be completed by the end of this month or early next month.
