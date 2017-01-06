Attorney General’s Office Releases Officer Involved Shooting Summary

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley and the Division of Criminal Investigation today released the summary into the shooting of Tara Hartse, on December 7, 2016, in Lake Norden, South Dakota.

The incident occurred on December 7, after a call to service to a residence located at 411 Park Street in Lake Norden.

“It is my conclusion as Attorney General that Police Chief Jimmy Murphy was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force. I would like to thank the Chief for his service and complete cooperation in this investigation,” stated Attorney General Jackley.

-