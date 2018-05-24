Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Training Division Sets Date for School Sentinel Training Program

Attorney General Marty Jackley confirmed the next School Sentinel Training Program has been scheduled for July 30-August 10, 2018 at the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pierre. In 2013, the South Dakota legislature passed a law allowing school districts the right to create, establish and supervise the arming of school employees, hired security personnel or volunteers.

“My responsibility as Attorney General is to provide training to better ensure firearm safety and that sentinels are brought into the overall law enforcement school shooting operation plan,” said Jackley.

The basic sentinel training course will provide 80 hours of required subject training in firearms proficiency, use of force, legal aspects, weapons retention, weapons storage,protocol for identifying sentinel and first aid.

Administrative Rules set out the minimum standards, which include the following:

(1) Is a citizen of the United States;

(2) Is at least 21 years of age at time of appointment;

(3) Has fingerprints taken by a qualified law enforcement officer;

(4) Is of good moral character;

(5) Is a graduate of an accredited high school or has a high school equivalency certificate acceptable to the commission;

(6) Is examined by a licensed physician who certifies, on forms prescribed by the commission, that the applicant is able to perform the duties of a school sentinel;

(7) Is interviewed in person by the school board or its designee and approved by the school board to apply to the school sentinel basic training course;

(8) Has received written approval to apply to the school sentinel basic training course by all local law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction over the school premises in which the individual will act as a school sentinel;

(9) Has not unlawfully used any prescribed drug, controlled substance, or marijuana within one year before the time of application for training; and

(10) Has a valid concealed weapons permit.

School Districts are responsible for the necessary fees for the basic training course.Cost is estimated to be $800.00 per student for this class.

Below is a link to the application that must be completed to determine if requirements have been met: http://dci.sd.gov/LawEnforcementTraining/SchoolSentinelTraining.aspx.