Attorney General Explains Prescription Drug Price Initiative

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released an explanation for a proposed ballot measure that would cap the prices state agencies could pay for prescription drugs.

Jackley’s office said Wednesday that the explanation has been filed with the secretary of state’s office.

The measure would impose a price limit on state drug purchases at the same as or less than the lowest price paid for the same drug by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Backers need to submit nearly 14,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by Nov. 6 to get the measure on the ballot in November 2018.