Athletic Cancellations for Thursday Sept. 12

-The Pierre Governor golf team will not play in the Brookings Invitational today (Thursday) as it has been cancelled

-The Pierre Governor Cross Country Teams will not run in the Hub City Invitational in Aberdeen as it has been cancelled

-The Pierre Competitive Cheer and Dance team will not compete at the Yankton Invitational in Yankton as it has been cancelled

-Pierre and Huron Soccer at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields boys and girls games have been postponed. Will be rescheduled>