Assistive Daily Living Services Medicaid Waiver Renewal Public Comment Notice

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Human Services Division of Rehabilitation Services is seeking public comment on the Assistive Daily Living Services (ADLS) Medicaid waiver renewal.
The public comment period is now open until Jan. 28, 2017.
Comments can be emailed to infors@state.sd.us, submitted by phone at 605-773-4644 or 605-773-3495, or in writing to: Division of Rehabilitation Services, 3800 E. Hwy. 34, c/o 500 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501.
For more information, please visit http://dhs.sd.gov/
ADLS is a Medicaid waiver program for individuals with quadriplegia.
