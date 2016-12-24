Ashley One of 13 to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former Pierre Governor basketball standout Joe Ashley is one of 13 people named to be inducted into the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. Ashley is a 1979 graduate of Pierre Riggs High School. The 7-foot Ashley recorded 405 career blocked shots and led the Governors to the Class A state championship as a senior. He played collegiately at Iowa State University and South Dakota State University. The eighth annual induction banquet is at 1 p.m. on March 25 at the Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls. Ticket information will be announced soon on the Hall of Fame website at www.sdbbhof.com. Members of the Class of 2017 include standouts from the decades of the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They will increase Hall of Fame membership to 130. Other members to be inducted include Suann Big Crow of Pine Ridge, Rob Bertsch of Yankton, John Lillibridge of Burke, Ann Pancoast of Sioux Falls (Washigton). Jerry Burt of Hazel. Kris Edwards of Watertown. Gary Evjen of Sioux Falls (Washington) , Terry Jordre of Carona, Guy Mackner of Sisseton, Donna Muir, a 1978 graduate of Cheyenne Eagle Butte who was a First team all-state selection for three years, Muir averaged 23.2 points per game as a senior., Jim Schmidt of Dell Rapids S. Mary’s and Mike Sisk as1956 graduate of Miller. Sisk averaged 18 points per game in his final two seasons starring for the Rustlers. He was a three-year starter as South Dakota State University won the North Central Conference in 1959, 1960 and 1961.