As the going gets tough, America returns to experts for help

UNDATED (AP)- Suddenly, expertise matters. In the time of coronavirus, America turns its worried eyes to Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts. That’s a big shift after decades of the public and its leaders downplaying the advice from scientists and other experts on everything from climate change to disaster planning. People thought they knew as much as those who study the topics. Experts blame a rise in narcissism, the Internet and social media. When lives matter, scientists and doctors are being listened to. They say they hope that continues when the pandemic eases.