Arthur Hein 1939 – 2020

FAULKTON, SD – Arthur Hein, 80 of Faulkton passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Faulkton Area Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Faulkton with Pastor LeShea Avery presiding. Burial will follow in the Faulkton Cemetery. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the church with visitation two-hours prior.

Arthur Lawrence Hein was born July 24, 1939 in Wessington Springs, SD to Lawrence A. and Cecelia (Regenske) Hein. He attended school in the Wessington Spring area.

On January 24, 1959, Art was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Otter. They relocated to Faulkton where they raised their four children. Art went to work for Hanson Inc. as a truck driver where he worked until his retirement in 2012. He and Mary enjoyed their time camping with their family.

After retirement, Art could be found fishing, gardening, hunting, listening to Johnny Cash, or doing mechanic work. He loved to tinker and would try to fix just about anything.

Art’s life will be cherished by his four children: Michael (Nancy) Hein of Berlin, WI, Rhonda Hammer of Faulkton, Valerie (Scott Bennar) McLendon of Faulkton, and Monty (Kathy) Hein of Pierre; his grandchildren: Tammy, Tanya, Kelly, Dustin, Kaylee, Aiden, ad Nikita; numerous great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one brother, Donald Hein of Huron, and brothers-in-law: Jim Otter of Faulkton, Charles Pieschke of Huron, and Bobby Parker of Woonsocket; and sisters-in-law: Dorothy Hein of Rapid City and Jennie Putman of Mt. Vernon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary in 2008; grandson, Shawn Hein; sisters: Carol Bodiford, Dixie Piskey, and Peggy Durbin; and brother, Kenneth Hein.

