Arth Holt 1948 – 2017

PHOENIX, AZ – Arth Holt, 68, of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Miller, SD, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 in Phoenix, AZ.

Graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller.

On September 14, 1948, Arth was born to Robert and Virginia (Jones) Holt of rural Orient, South Dakota. He studied at Park township school near Orient; then attending Supai Elementary and Coronado High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was very active in journalism and went to work for KRIZ radio station in Phoenix, Arizona and was a news anchor for a TV station in Tucson, Arizona.

Arth was a 911 dispatcher for the Sioux Falls area, for Southwest Ambulance in Phoenix, Arizona and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a professional photographer and loved taking pictures of the wildlife and scenery everywhere he went.

Arth is survived by his sister, Vera Dale of Miller; and a nephew, Robert (Sarah) Dale of Johnston, Iowa.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Virginia M. Holt.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Arth’s arrangements.