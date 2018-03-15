Arsonist sues over medical care at Walworth County Jail

SELBY, S.D. (AP) – A woman serving a prison sentence for setting her bar on fire is suing Walworth County, its sheriff and jailers after she suffered a stroke while in their custody.

Lori Brandner alleges jail staff failed to adequately care for her despite knowing she had a history of strokes and required medical monitoring. Brandner suffered a stroke while in the Walworth County Jail in March 2016. She was hospitalized for more than two weeks.

The Argus Leader says Brandner is currently incarcerated at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre. She and three co-defendants were convicted of setting fire to the Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Herreid in January 2015. Brandner submitted a $310,000 insurance claim for the fire.