Arrest Made in Bar Brawl Involving Goedert

ABERDEEN – An arrest has been made in Saturday’s alleged assault of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in a bar in Aberdeen. 29-year-old Kyle Douglas Hadala of Sarasota, Florida has been charged with simple assault, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Brown County chief deputy state’s attorney Ernest Thompson said that Hadala was in Aberdeen for work. Hadala is set to appear in court on July 10.

Goedert starred at Britton-Hecla High School and South Dakota State before joining the Eagles.

Goedert was injured early Saturday at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen. The Philadelphia Inquirer quoted a source as saying that Goedert “was with some friends and family, and two guys kept saying disrespectful things.” Goedert then walked over to “tell them to chill” and was punched.

Surveillance camera video of the incident shows Goedert having his arm outstretched, distancing himself from another man before being punched by a different person. He was taken to a hospital for observation but is said to be “fine,” according to ESPN.

Goedert was a second-round draft choice by the Eagles in 2018. He had 58 receptions for 607 yards and five touchdowns in 2019, helping Philadelphia win the NFC East. Goedert has 91 receptions, 941 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in his two-year NFL career.