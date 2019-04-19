Army Corps of Engineers Catches Heat at Hearing

The Army Corps of Engineers caught some heat from lawmakers and several witnesses at a field hearing held in Glenwood, Iowa. The hearing was called because of concerns over how the Corps manages floodwaters along the Missouri River. Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst, who chairs the Environment and Public Works Committee, convened the hearing a month after floodwaters hit states like Iowa, Nebraska, and several surrounding states hard. Repeated complaints at the hearing centered on concerns that other priorities dominated the Corps’ management plans for the Missouri River. A DTN report says Major General Scott Spellman of the Army Corps of Engineers said, “The number one priority of the Corps in its operations is life and public safety.” Iowa farmer Leo Ettleman says changes in 2004 to how the Corps manages the Missouri River have actually caused more flooding. Part of the 2004 changes included the Missouri River Recovery Plan, which is meant to help recover habitat for endangered fish and birds. During the hearing, Ernst said she believes the Corps puts too much emphasis on environmental protections over protecting the lives and property of people.