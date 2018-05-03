Army Corps meeting with tribes on Dakota Access oil pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Environmental study of the Dakota Access oil pipeline is likely to continue into the summer as federal officials meet with American Indian tribes who’ve raised concerns about being left out of the process.

Federal Judge James Boasberg last summer ordered the additional study due to lingering concerns about the pipeline’s impact on tribal interests. Four tribes are suing to shut down the pipeline.

Since then, tribal officials have bemoaned a lack of involvement, and the Army Corps of Engineers has said it’s had trouble getting needed information from the tribes.

The Corps now says it’ll meet with all tribes by June 1.

Boasberg has given the Corps until June 8 to set a date for completion of the work that initially was expected to wrap up in early April.