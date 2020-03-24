Arlowyn Prince 1925 – 2020

FAULKTON, SD – Arlowyn Prince, 95, of Faulkton, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bethesda Home of Aberdeen.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, memorial services will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.

Arlowyn was born on February 25, 1925 to Julia and Carl Holscher on the family farm near Wecota.

She graduated from High School in 1943 as Salutatorian of her graduating class. She attended Aberdeen Business College. Upon graduation, Arlowyn accepted a position at the Bank of Cresbard, and later at First National Bank. In 1948, she was employed at the ASCS office in Faulkton.

Arlowyn married Edward Prince December 15, 1951. They operated the Prince family farm north of Burkmere, SD, where they raised their family of six boys and one girl. After their children had started school, Arlowyn prepared the noon lunches at the Faulkton Consolidated School for 25 years. She was also one of the school bus drivers from 1974-1983.

Arlowyn was the first Grand Marshall of the 4th of July parade in Faulkton, in honor of her 32 years of service as the Treasurer of the Saddle Club. She was also the treasurer of the Bryant Township for many years. She was a proud member of the Democratic party and waited for a woman president to be elected. She loved baseball and rodeos.

Arlowyn retired from the school in 1995 and relocated to Aberdeen in 1998 keeping busy as a R.S.V.P volunteer. She never had a problem being bored as there was always a book to read or a crossword puzzle to be solved.

She is survived by five children: Larry (Rhonda), Hill City, SD, Richard (Eileen), Sioux Falls, SD, Julie, Anchorage, AK, Tim (Kristi), Sioux Falls, SD, and Pat (Tricia), Gretna, NE; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three nieces; and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Michael and Alan; one grandson, Ryan; her parents; sister, Doris Prince; and brother, Willard Holscher.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Arlowyn’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)