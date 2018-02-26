Arlo Mortimer 1929 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Arlo was born February 1, 1929 on a farm near Hitchcock SD to Leaetta (Robison) Mortimer and
Harley Mortimer. He attended country grade school and Hitchcock High School. After high school, he
joined the military and served with the First Cavalry Division of the US Army in the occupation of
Japan, stationed at Omiya near Tokyo. After discharge, he farmed and was employed at the Coast to
Coast Store in Huron. He joined the South Dakota Highway Patrol in 1954, retiring after 20 years with
the rank of Major in 1974. He was instrumental in organizing the Capitol Security Office in the State
Capitol Building for Governor Richard Kneip and was appointed to fill the office of Sheriff of Hughes
County in 1977. He served in that capacity for 18 years. He was elected to the Hughes County
Commission until retirement after 7 years. On July 18, 1964 Arlo was united in marriage to Deanna Brosz
in Pierre, SD.
Arlo served on the Police Civil Service Commission, Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Law
Enforcement Standards Commission. He was Past President of the South Dakota Sheriffs Association
and the South Dakota Highway Patrol Retirees Association. Presently he is a member of Southern Hills
Methodist Church, the American Legion, VFW, a 50-plus year member of the Pierre Lodge 27 AF&AM,
Scottish Rite in Yankton, SD and the South Dakota Highway Patrol Association. He went to
Washington DC with the World War II Honor Flight in 2011.
Arlo was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish. He also loved wheeling and dealing,
whether it was houses, cars, boats, campers or guns. Time with his family was always a priority for him,
but he also made time for coffee with all the friends he met through law enforcement and his hobbies.
And we’re sure that he’s now having coffee and donuts in heaven with all his buddies that passed before
him.
Leaving to mourn his passing is his wife Deanna (Brosz) Mortimer and three
children: Delana (Gary) Anderson, Jeffrey (Sayra) Mortimer and Pamela Mortimer. Six
Grandchildren: Kevin Traynor, Katie (Shaun) Maloy, Krista Traynor, Ashlie Tisland, Michael Tisland and
Shayne Mortimer and ten great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, two infant brothers and two sisters, Irma Pownell and
Amy Ann VanBuskirk.
A Masonic Service will be held at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre on Wednesday, February 28 at 3:00pm
with the family greeting visitors from 1:00pm until the time of the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Southern Hills Methodist Church in
Sioux Falls or the charity of their choice. On line condolences can be sent at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
