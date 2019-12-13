Arkansas food labeling law blocked while court determines constitutionality

A federal judge restricted Arkansas from enforcing a law that bans the use of terms like “burger” or “sausage” when selling plant-based or vegan products. An Associated Press report says U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a preliminary injunction keeping the state from enforcing the law against the Oregon-based Tofurky Company, while the constitutionality is being challenged. Tofurky produces products like tofu, as well as plant-based sausage, deli slices, and burgers. Groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, the Good Food Institute, and the Animal Defense Fund got behind Tofurkey and filed suit in July. They say the law amounts to an “unconstitutional effort” to boost the state’s meat industry. Under the law, which hasn’t been enforced yet, companies can be fined up to $1,000 for each violation of the labeling law. While putting the injunction in place, Baker did note that Tofurkey does face a credible threat of retroactive penalties under the law. The labeling law is similar to ones passed in other states like Louisiana, Mississippi and South Dakota.