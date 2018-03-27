Area Youth Compete at SDWCA State Wrestling Tournament Over the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A number of area youth wrestlers were in action over the weekend as they wrestled in the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls. 33 Pierre youth wrestlers took part in the tournament with two wrestlers winning State Titles. Gable Uhrig placed first in the Bantam 53 division, and Elijah Boutchee placed first in the Novice 150 division. A total of 18 wrestlers placed in the top four of their weight divisions. Case Kolda of Ft. Pierre placed first in the Midgets 113 division for the lone State Champion from Stanley County who had a total of 6 athletes place in the tournament. The Sully Buttes youth wrestling program had two wrestlers place in the Girls B-82 Division. Tahnie and Cateri Yellow Hawk placed second and fourth respectivly. Miller-Highmore-Harrold saw John Werdel and Regan Bollweg win their respective divisions. And twp Highmore girl wrestlers place in the Tots 37 divison with Karsten McPeak winning the division and Hailey Schaffer placing third.