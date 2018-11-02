Area Teams to Play in SoDak 16 on Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. – The SoDak 16 Tuesday night will pit two very familiar oppoenets. Miller and Chamberlain will play for a berth in the State Class A volleyball tournament. Miller swept past Mobridge-Pollock in 3 games while Chamberlain outlasted Cheyenne Eagle Butte in 4 games in the Region 6A tournament on Thursday. Site of Tuesday night’s SoDak 16 contest will be made later.

PIERRE, S.D. – The SoDak 16 in Class B is complete after action last night across the state. Sully Buttes will play Chester Area in a game that will determine an entrant into the State Class B volleyball tournament. Sully Buttes outlasted Herreid Selby in 5 games last night in a semi final game of the Region 2B tournament on Thursday. Faulkton Area will play Deubrook Area in a SoDak 16 matchup. Faith will face Bridgewater-Emery and Philip will face Burke while Kimball-White Lake will take on Kadoka Area in matchups that will determine the entrants into the State Class B volleyball tournament.