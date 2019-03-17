Area Squads Seasons End at State B

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Jones County downed Timber Lake 60-49 for 7th place and White River was a 74-68 winner over Sully Buttes to capture the consolation championship game of the State Boys Class B basketball tournament Saturday in Aberdeen as the basketball season ended in South Dakota’s high schools. in Jones County’s win over Timber Lake, Alec Whitney led the way with 17 and Austin Olson added 16 as the Coyotes had 3 players reach double figures. Tucker Kraft led Timber Lake with 16 while Brayden PayPay added 13.

-0-

In White River’s win over Sully Buttes, The Tigers ed by 1 at halftime and outscored the Chargers 40-33 in the second half led by Tyson Iyotte’s 28 point performance. Tyron Sazue added 15 and Luke Wells 13. The Chargers got 20 points from Cameron Ogle and Jeff Lamb had 18 while Nick Wittler finished with 11.