Area Runners Compete in Redfield

August 31, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

REDFIELD, S.D. – Sully Buttes and Potter County were two of the squads that competed in the Redfield-Doland Invitational Cross Country meet Thursday at the Fischer Grove State Park Golf Course east of Redfield. Aleah Steger of Ipswich won the girls division with a time of 19:45.63. Gracie Weinheimer of Sully Buttes finished 16th in a time of 22:03.63. Potter County runners Kimberly Hageman and Sierra Stuwe finished 20th and 21st. Highmore-Harrold’s Oakley Jandreau was 23rd. In the boys division Maxwell Kuecker of Webster won the individual title with a winning time of 17:09.09. Northwestern won the Girls team title while Ipswich captured the boys team title.

