Area Football Programs Participate in “Build Your Base”

PIERRE – Several Central South Dakota high school athletic programs will participate in the “Build Your Base” program during the 2020-21 school year. This is a partnership between Sanford Health, the Sanford Sports Science Institute and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council. This will be the final year of the three-year pilot program, which was designed for football players. However, educational materials will be available for all athletes at selected schools.

A press release by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council describes the program as a comprehensive sports nutrition and training program, utilizing beef as the premiere protein, working with athletes and their families towards building a successful sports season through a healthful lifestyle.

Returning Central South Dakota programs include Chamberlain, Philip, Wolsey-Wessington, White River and Winner. Newly selected programs for this year are Highmore-Harrold, Kimball and Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.