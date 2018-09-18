Architects Win Design Awards for Pierre Projects

Architects from Sioux Falls and Mitchell recently received design awards for projects they did in Pierre.

The honors were announced during the American Institute of Architecture South Dakota annual conference last week (Sept. 14).

Koch Hazard Architects of Sioux Falls took home an Honor Award for Architecture for its design of the renovation of the South Dakota State Capitol Law Library in Pierre. Ciavarella Design Architects of Mitchell won a Merit Award for Architecture for its renovation design of Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

TSP Inc. of Sioux Falls captured an Honor Award for Architecture for its design of the DSU Beacom Institute of Technology in Madison, a project that also won the 2018 AIA SD People’s Choice award.

TSP also won a Merit Award for Architecture for its design of the new Augustana University Froiland Science Complex in Sioux Falls. TSP partnered with SmithgroupJJR on both projects.

Koch Hazard also won a Merit Award for Architecture for its design of the Jones 421 residential/commercial center in downtown Sioux Falls.

South Dakota State University DoArch, the state’s accredited architecture program, took home an Honor Award for Detailing and Craftsmanship for its design of the Lamella Arch in Brookings.

