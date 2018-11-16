April Rauscher 1939 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – April Rauscher, 79, of Aberdeen, formerly of Pierre passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Bethesda Home of Aberdeen.

April was born April 18, 1939 at Lake Preston, SD. She married Verne Kattke June 8, 1958, they had one child together and lived life on the farm for 34 years. On January 16, 2004 she remarried Elmer Rauscher and lived her life in Pierre until September of 2016. She spent her last years at Highmore Health, Redfield Care and Rehabilitation Center and Bethesda Home of Aberdeen. April took pride in her family and would tell anyone that would listen. She had an adventurous soul and loved to ride her motorcycle. She had a passion for the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed watching the game with others.

Jesus said to her “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?” John 11:25-26

April is survived by her daughter, Laura (Craig) Kattke-Millett, Aberdeen, SD; granddaughter Amy (Jared) Hodge, Clyde, TX; grandson Jacob Millett, Watertown, SD; and sisters-in-law, Cheryl Sundet and Joyce Delvaux. She was preceded in death by her husband of 11 years, Elmer Rauscher; parents, Ernest and Bertha Sundet; brothers Bud Sundet, David Sundet, Gary Sundet and one sister Peggy Sundet.

A special note of appreciation to the nursing facilities that cared for April, specifically Bethesda Home of Aberdeen for their care in her last year.

Services will be held at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre on April 18, 2019. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com