April 30 Deadline for First Half Property and Mobile Home Tax Payments

Property owners in South Dakota must have the first half of their Property and Mobile Home taxes paid by Monday, April 30. Payments may be dropped off or mailed to your County Treasurer’s Office. If mailing your payment, it must be postmarked by April 30 to avoid penalty.

If you have questions, contact your County Treasurer’s Office.

Hughes County Treasurer: 605-773-7491 or 104 E Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.

Stanley County Treasurer: 605-223-7783 or 8 E. 2nd Ave., Fort Pierre, SD 57532.