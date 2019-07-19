Apollo 11 50th documentary screening July 20 in Pierre

The South Dakota State Historical Society is hosting the viewing of a new documentary about the Apollo 11 moon landing tomorrow (July 20) at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.

“The Day We Walked on the Moon” will be screened at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. CDT. There is no fee to attend, but regular admission fees to the museum will apply that day. The video is being screened in 50 Smithsonian Institution-affiliated museums across the country on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

In the one-hour documentary, astronauts (including Michael Collins, the third member of the Apollo 11 mission), members of Mission Control (including Flight Director Gene Kranz, Capsule Communicator Charles Duke and Guidance Officer Steve Bales) and the children of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin reveal their personal stories behind the scenes of the iconic day.