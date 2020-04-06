AP-NORC poll: Americans increasing effort to avoid infection

CHICAGO (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans in overwhelming numbers are actively avoiding others as much as possible and taking additional steps to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Ninety-four percent of Americans say they are staying away from large groups, while 86% say they are avoiding other people as much as possible. Both numbers reflect a dramatic increase from just a few weeks ago. The poll also finds half of Americans are now extremely or very worried that they or a family member will be infected by the virus, up from 31% in mid-March.