Another Arrest Made in Connection With Watertown Meth Distribution Investigation

WATERTOWN, SD (KWAT)—Watertown police have released details of a second arrest tied to meth distribution in the area.

Police say their ongoing investigation led to the arrest of 37 year-old Joshua Paul of Watertown in Corson County, South Dakota.

Investigators working the case got information that Paul was on his way back to Watertown from California and in possession of narcotics. The information was shared with law enforcement statewide.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Corson County sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle Paul was driving on US Highway 12 near McIntosh.

Paul was arrested and was in possession of 6.3 pounds of meth, a firearm and other drug-related items.

Paul and another unidentified adult male are being held in the Walworth County Jail.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 35 year-old Amos Hall IV of Watertown after a search warrant at a Watertown residence uncovered 5.5. grams of crystal meth and more than $16,000 cash.