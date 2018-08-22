Annual Draper Winter Wheat Meeting is Tomorrow

The 30th Annual Draper Winter Wheat meeting will be held tomorrow, Thursday, August 23rd at 6:30 PM (CT) at the Draper Auditorium in Draper. This meeting, always held just prior to winter wheat planting season, has been a popular meeting with area producers for three decades. Producers will hear about results from the 2018 SDSU Winter Wheat Variety trials and other information pertaining to winter wheat production. The meeting is organized by the Jones County Crop Improvement Association and SDSU Extension and sponsored by numerous local businesses. A meal is provided. Winter wheat producers are encouraged to attend. No preregistration is required. More information is available on line at igrow.org/events or call 605-773-8120.