Chamberlain Driver License Office Closed Tuesday, Feb. 20

The driver license exam station in Chamberlain will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 20, due to employee illness. The station will reopen again at 8:30 a.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 27, in the Brule County Courthouse. If your license will expire before Feb. 27 and you aren’t able to renew online, please call the DL’s central office at 605-773-6883 for an extension.

