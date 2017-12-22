Anglers Should Use Extreme Caution On South Dakota Lakes

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) officials are urging anglers to use extreme caution when venturing out onto lakes this holiday season.

Most lakes in the state have only been frozen for a short period of time and ice conditions, and ice thickness, are extremely variable. Ice thickness is ranging from 10 inches to still open in places.

“Anglers should take precautions before venturing out. Ice picks and flotation gear should be a part of every anglers arsenal this holiday season,” said Day County conservation officer Austin Norton. “It’s always a good idea to tell people where you are planning to fish and approximately what time you are going to come off the ice.”

Norton also recommended anglers walk out and test ice condition before driving an ATV or UTV out on the ice.

“We recommend at least 4 inches of new, clear ice before ice fishing, at least 6 inches for ATV’s and a minimum of a foot of good ice before driving any vehicles on the ice,” Norton said.