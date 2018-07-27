Anderson Wins Boys and Girls Club-Chamber Harley Raffle

A man from Fort Pierre is the winner of a new motorcycle raffled off by the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and Petersen Motors.

A name was drawn from all of the entries. Then, after drawing names for a few other prizes, Ross Petersen from Petersen Motors revealed the name on that first ticket…..

Club director Becky Spoehr says this year’s motorcycle was a 2018 Harley Davidson Sportster.

Spoehr says the club has been busy all summer providing activities for its members and they’re getting ready for school to begin.

Mark Anderson’s name was drawn last night (Thurs.) during a picnic at Steamboat Park in Pierre.