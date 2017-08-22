Anderson Clothing Store to Close in Pierre Next Month

PIERRE SD – Anderson Clothing in Pierre is closing their doors Sept 6-10th. Owner Mike Geisler announced that he is closing the business that has been in operation in Pierre for several decades. Anderson’s will have sales on their current inventory until September. Hours are Mon -Friday 9-8, Saturday’s 9-6 and Sundays 11-5

There was not a reason given for the closure of the Pierre store, and the one in Chamberlain that he owns is not closing.