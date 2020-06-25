Anderson Becomes Two-Time Academic All-American

VERMILLION – USD senior jumper Zack Anderson has repeated as an Academic All-American. Anderson has again been voted to the Academic All-America Division I Men’s Track & Field third team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Anderson, from Parker, carries a 3.52 cumulative GPA as a physical education major. He is a three-time All-American and holds the Coyote program records of 7 feet 4 ¼ inches outdoors and 7 feet 3 ¾ inches indoors. Anderson was the 2020 Summit League Field Championship MVP in the indoor meet, winning the long jump and high jump titles. He is a seven-time Summit League champion, with six straight high jump titles, dating back to the outdoor meet in his freshman year.